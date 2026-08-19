West African countries pledge stronger response to epidemics

ABIDJAN, Aug. 19– Experts from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment in Abidjan to strengthening the response to epidemics and other public health emergencies.

Health experts, representatives of member states and technical partners are participating in a four-day workshop from Tuesday, focused on the technical validation of the third Regional Strategic Plan for Epidemic Preparedness and Response and other Public Health Emergencies of the ECOWAS Regional Center for Surveillance and Disease Control (RCSDC).

“West Africa has faced health crises of exceptional magnitude in recent years,” Mamadou Samba, Cote d’Ivoire’s director general of health, said on behalf of the country’s minister of health and public hygiene.

“No country can effectively address health emergencies on its own. Prevention, early detection and an effective response require both strong national health systems and regional coordination,” Samba said, adding that the meeting aims to strengthen health security in the sub-region by providing a new framework for action in 2027-2031.

Mamadou Diarrassouba, executive director of the ECOWAS RCSDC, noted that the sub-region continues to face multiple health threats, including yellow fever, meningitis, cholera, measles and viral hemorrhagic fevers, which are compounded by climate change and zoonotic risks. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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