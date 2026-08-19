Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica West African countries pledge stronger response to epidemics
West African countries pledge stronger response to epidemics
Africa

West African countries pledge stronger response to epidemics

August 19, 2026

ABIDJAN, Aug. 19– Experts from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment in Abidjan to strengthening the response to epidemics and other public health emergencies.

Health experts, representatives of member states and technical partners are participating in a four-day workshop from Tuesday, focused on the technical validation of the third Regional Strategic Plan for Epidemic Preparedness and Response and other Public Health Emergencies of the ECOWAS Regional Center for Surveillance and Disease Control (RCSDC).

“West Africa has faced health crises of exceptional magnitude in recent years,” Mamadou Samba, Cote d’Ivoire’s director general of health, said on behalf of the country’s minister of health and public hygiene.

“No country can effectively address health emergencies on its own. Prevention, early detection and an effective response require both strong national health systems and regional coordination,” Samba said, adding that the meeting aims to strengthen health security in the sub-region by providing a new framework for action in 2027-2031.

Mamadou Diarrassouba, executive director of the ECOWAS RCSDC, noted that the sub-region continues to face multiple health threats, including yellow fever, meningitis, cholera, measles and viral hemorrhagic fevers, which are compounded by climate change and zoonotic risks. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 117
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Nigerian police confirm 4 killed in gas explosion

January 22, 2019

Zimbabwe begins voter registration for 2018 elections

September 19, 2017

Namibia sign MoUs with Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya on...

May 19, 2026

Ethiopia’s electricity provider commissions EV charging center amid...

June 17, 2026

(Special for CAFS) Organizations in Zambia emphasize importance...

June 3, 2021

S. Africa sees gradual decline in poverty amid...

January 10, 2026

14 suspected separatist fighters killed in military offensive...

April 27, 2026

Infrastructure highlighted as ‘crucial’ for industrialization in Central...

September 26, 2018

Official opposition of S. Africa says to hold...

May 3, 2021

Nigerian military claims complete victory over Boko Haram

February 5, 2018
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.