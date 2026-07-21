Zimbabwe temporarily closes Victoria Falls rainforest over wandering elephant

HARARE, July 21– Zimbabwe has temporarily restricted access to its prime tourist destination, the Victoria Falls Rainforest, following reports of a wandering elephant in the area, the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) said Tuesday.

“The restriction was instituted as a precautionary measure to safeguard visitors, staff and wildlife while minimizing the risk of human-wildlife conflict. ZimParks teams are closely monitoring the situation and will inform the public once the site is safe to reopen,” ZimParks said in a statement posted on social media.

The authority urged the public to stay away from the restricted zone, avoid approaching the elephant, and refrain from interfering with wildlife management operations.

“All visitors and tour operators are advised to strictly comply with instructions issued by ZimParks personnel and other site authorities,” ZimParks added, noting that further updates would be released through official channels.

Home to the iconic Victoria Falls, the rainforest attracts tens of thousands of international and domestic tourists annually. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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