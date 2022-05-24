South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal suffers severe infrastructure damage in weekend floods: official

JOHANNESBURG, May 24 — South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Premier Sihle Zikalala announced that one body was discovered with parts of KwaZulu-Natal reporting severe infrastructure damage as a result of the recent flooding over the weekend.

“We have seen the damage is huge,” said Zikalala Monday, leading the KZN provincial government in its disaster relief initiative to reassess the damage due to the latest flooding.

Visiting some of the areas affected, he said most of the damage was in the southern and northern parts of the city.

“You are all aware of the severe floods that took place affecting a number of areas, especially the areas of the South, the Southern part of Durban, and the Northern parts of Durban which is where we are,” he told reporters. “We’ve received one body which could be ascribed to be caused by the floods.”

Zikalala was among the 190 residents who had to be evacuated from the floods in La Mercy, northern Durban at the weekend.

“I worked till late midnight on the evacuation of people from floods. Later I found that I had to be evacuated as all roads had been washed away,” he said.

Coastal areas such as Mdloti were left damaged this weekend with some apartments collapsing and roads damaged.

KZN is recently recovering from the April floods which caused extensive damage and with more than 400 people dead. The province is still awaiting billions that would be used to repair the damage and assist people with rebuilding their homes. (Xinhua)

