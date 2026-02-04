Türkey detains 90 suspects in cyber fraud raids

Trending Now
February 4, 2026

ISTANBUL, Feb. 4 — The Turkish government detained 90 suspects in large-scale operations targeting cyber fraud crimes over the past two weeks, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Yerlikaya said that the operations, conducted across 15 provinces, uncovered an estimated 1.1 billion Turkish lira (about 23 million U.S. dollars) in transaction volume linked to the suspects.

Investigations revealed the suspects operated illegal online gambling rings, laundered money, used stolen personal data for fraud, and ran scams via fake social media ads, the minister said, adding that the operations prevented significant financial and moral losses from cyber fraud.

Of those apprehended, 58 were arrested, 25 were placed under judicial supervision, while legal proceedings are continuing for the remaining ones.

Yerlikaya urged the public to stay vigilant against cybercrime and report any suspicious activity. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

