Zimbabwe Cricket announce strong squad for Namibia tour

Staff Reporter

HARARE, Oct. 20 — Zimbabwe Cricket has unveiled a formidable squad for their upcoming tour of Namibia, where the Chevrons are set to compete in a five-match T20I series against the host team.

This marks the Chevrons’ return to the field after their recent disappointment in failing to secure a spot at the T20 World Cup, which is currently underway in India. Earlier this year, Zimbabwe hosted the ICC World Cup Qualifiers in Harare and Bulawayo. However, they were unable to progress beyond the Super Six stage, as they were defeated by Sri Lanka and Scotland, ending their hopes of participating in the 2023 India tournament.

The Chevrons are scheduled to travel to Windhoek for the Castle Lite five-match T20I series, which will take place from October 24 to 30, with matches scheduled at the Wanderers and United Sports Clubs.

National selectors have provided Chevrons’ head coach, Dave Houghton, with the strongest possible squad for this acclimatization series. This approach is in light of the fact that Zimbabwe will return to Namibia next month for the Africa Qualifiers. Only two teams from this regional qualifier will progress to the T20I World Cup, scheduled to be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States in June next year.

Dave Houghton expressed his satisfaction with the upcoming tour, emphasizing its importance in preparing for the qualifiers:

“Firstly, this is the first time we have played together as a team since the 50-over World Cup qualifiers, and we need to regain our winning momentum. Secondly, no one in the squad has experienced Namibian conditions or the nature of the pitches, so this tour will provide invaluable insights before the T20 qualifiers in November,” said Houghton in a statement released by ZC.

“As the only ICC Full Member, we are rightfully the favourites. My message to our team is crystal clear: we aim to win every game, and qualification will take care of itself. Our goal is not just to win but to assert our dominance in the region. There’s no room for complacency.”

Captain Craig Ervine leads an illustrious lineup, which features star all-rounders Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams, who have recently been engaged in global club cricket duties. The squad also includes pacers Richard Ngarava and Tendai Chatara, along with bowling all-rounders Luke Jongwe and Faraz Akram, wicket-keeper batsman Clive Madande, all-rounder Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, and spinner Wellington Masakadza.

The full Zimbabwe squad for the Namibia tour is as follows:

– Akram Faraz

– Burl Ryan

– Chatara Tendai

– Ervine Craig

– Jongwe Luke

– Kaia Innocent

– Kamunhukamwe Tinashe

– Madande Clive

– Madhevere Wessly

– Masakadza Wellington

– Mayavo Nyasha

– Mumba Carl

– Ngarava Richard

– Raza Sikandar

– Welch Nick

– Williams Sean

