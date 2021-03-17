The Late President John Pombe Mungufuli Political career.

Born: 29 October 1959

Died: 17 March 2021

Age: 61 years

Family: Wife: Janeth Magufuli, 3 Children

CAREER

– 5th President of Tanzania since 2015 (served 2 terms)

– Minister of Works, Transport and Communication (28 Nov 2010 – 5 Nov 2015)

– Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Development 13 Feb 2008 – 6 Nov 2010

– Minister of Lands and Human Settlements 6 Jan 2006 – 13 Feb 2008

– Member of Parliament for Biharamulo East and Chato – Nov1995 – July 2015

– Political Party – CCM (1977– present)

– Early Career – Secondary School Teacher

EDUCATION

– Chato Primary School from 1967 to 1974 and went on to

– Katoke Seminary in Biharamulo – secondary education 1975 – 1977

– Lake Secondary School in 1977, graduated in 1978

– Mkwawa High School for Advanced Level studies in 1979 and graduated in 1981

– Mkwawa College of Education – for a Diploma in Education Science, majoring in Chemistry, Mathematics and Education

– University of Dar es Salaam – Bch. of Science in Education degree majoring in chemistry and mathematics

– University of Dar es Salaam – Masters degree in 1994

– University of Dar es Salaam – Ddoctorate degrees in 2009

#RIPJohnPombeMaghufuli