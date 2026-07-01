Zambian police vow to ensure security ahead of polls

LUSAKA, July 1– Zambian police have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and order ahead of the country’s Aug. 13 elections.

While acknowledging that the security environment has generally remained peaceful despite isolated incidents of violence, Graphel Musamba, the inspector general of the police, said in a statement on Tuesday that security measures have been intensified to ensure peaceful, free, fair, and secure elections.

“We shall increase police visibility through foot and motorized patrols, strengthen rapid response and conflict prevention mechanisms, and expand public awareness programs to promote shared responsibility for peace,” he said.

The police, he added, will maintain close cooperation with the Electoral Commission of Zambia and all stakeholders to ensure that every electoral activity is conducted peacefully and strictly within the law.

He urged all political parties and their supporters to conduct themselves peacefully, respect agreed campaign schedules, adhere to electoral guidelines, and cooperate fully with law enforcement officers.

Zambia will hold general elections on Aug. 13 to elect a president, members of parliament, and local government leaders. A total of 14 presidential candidates, including incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema, will contest the presidency. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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