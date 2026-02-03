Trending Now
Macao sees rebound in broad money supply in December 2025
Macao sees rebound in broad money supply in December 2025

February 3, 2026

MACAO, Feb. 3 — Macao’s broad money supply rebounded in December 2025, while resident deposits rose and loans to residents declined, data released Tuesday by the Monetary Authority of Macao showed.

M2 increased 1.1 percent month-on-month to 841.1 billion patacas (104.6 billion U.S. dollars), as M1 rose 6.3 percent, according to the authority.

Resident deposits grew 1.2 percent to 819.6 billion patacas, while non-resident deposits fell 4.6 percent to 333.3 billion patacas. Total banking sector deposits edged down to 1,392.3 billion patacas.

Compared to the preceding month, domestic loans to the private sector declined 0.8 percent to 491.6 billion patacas, while external loans rose 3.5 percent to 523.7 billion patacas, lifting total loans by 1.4 percent to 1,015.3 billion patacas, the monetary department said. (1 pataca equals 0.12 U.S. dollars). (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

