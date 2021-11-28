Trending Now
Angola bans flight to many African countries due to new variant of coronavirus

November 28, 2021

LUANDA, Nov. 28 — The Angolan authorities on Saturday announced the suspension of flights to South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, and Tanzania due to the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant, known as B.1.1.529 or Omicron.
Francisco Pereira Furtado, the Angolan minister of state and head of the security house of the president of the republic, said the move is aimed at stopping the spread of the more lethal and fast-spreading variant.
Speaking at a press conference on preventive measures against COVID-19, Francisco Pereira Furtado said the measure takes effect on Sunday midnight and will stay in force until Jan. 5, 2022.
The official asked Angolans to get vaccinated.
On the same occasion, Adao de Almeida, state minister and chief of staff of the country’s president, said that citizens who arrive in the country as of Sunday and have traveled through the countries in question will have to comply with a 14-day home quarantine following a negative virus test upon landing. (Xinhua)

