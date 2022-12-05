“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” tops North American box office for 4th straight weekend

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4 — Disney and Marvel Studios’ superhero film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” stayed No. 1 at the North American box office for the fourth consecutive weekend with an estimated three-day cume of 17.6 million U.S. dollars, showed figures from the measurement firm Comscore on Sunday.

It’s the first film this year in North America since Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios’ superhero film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” took the top box office spot for four consecutive weekends.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has earned 393.7 million dollars in North America for a global cume of 733 million dollars to date.

Directed by African-American filmmaker Ryan Coogler, the sequel to 2018’s box office hit “Black Panther” stars Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Florence Kasumba. The film follows the heroes of the fictional kingdom of Wakanda who fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

Debuting in second, Universal Pictures’ Christmas action-comedy “Violent Night” took in 13.3 million dollars this weekend.

Rounding out the top three, Disney’s “Strange World” generated 4.92 million dollars on its second weekend for a North American total of 25.5 million dollars. (Xinhua)