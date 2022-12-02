World’s first high-speed railway in extremely low temperatures transports 670 mln passengers in 10 years

Trending Now
Asia

December 2, 2022

SHENYANG, Dec. 2 — The world’s first high-speed railway operating at high latitudes and extremely low temperatures in winter, Harbin-Dalian high-speed railway, has transported 670 million passengers since it began service ten years ago.
On Dec. 1, 2012, the 921-km railway linking the northeastern city of Harbin and port city of Dalian came into service.
As of Thursday, it has launched 739,000 multiple-unit trains and run a total of over 671 million km over the past decade, according to China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd.
The Harbin-Dalian high-speed railway, which allows trains to run at a top speed of 300 km per hour, is located in a region at high latitudes with frequent rain, snow, and freezing weather. The maximum temperature difference between winter and summer along the route can reach more than 70 degrees Celsius. (Xinhua)

