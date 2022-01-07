Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia Nuke envoys of S.Korea, Japan hold phone talks over DPRK’s missile test
Nuke envoys of S.Korea, Japan hold phone talks over DPRK’s missile test
Asia

Nuke envoys of S.Korea, Japan hold phone talks over DPRK’s missile test

January 7, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 7 — Top nuclear envoys of South Korea and Japan held phone talks over the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)’s missile test, the South Korean foreign ministry said Friday.
Noh Kyu-duk, South Korea’s special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, talked over the phone with his Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi.
The two sides shared their assessment on the DPRK’s latest missile test, agreeing to continue efforts for the stable management of security situations on the Korean Peninsula and for the resumption of talks with the DPRK.
The DPRK’s official Korean Central News Agency reported on Thursday that the Asian country successfully test-fired a hypersonic missile on Wednesday.
The South Korean nuclear envoy held phone talks with his U.S. counterpart Sung Kim over the DPRK’s missile test on Wednesday. – XINHUA

Post Views: 58
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Chinese embassy hails Kenya’s efforts to empower women

March 9, 2018

China’s national legislature hears draft supervision law, cabinet...

March 15, 2018

Over 1.63 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered...

July 31, 2021

Xi announces 60 billion USD of financing to...

September 3, 2018

China’s non-communist parties introduce their missions, contributions

March 8, 2018

Japan confident of hosting Tokyo Olympics despite coronavirus,...

February 21, 2020

Xi stresses role of revolutionary cultural relics in...

March 30, 2021

DPRK urges South Korea to stop military drills...

May 18, 2018

Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. hold phone...

June 4, 2018

A Landmark Meeting at CPC’s Centenary.

November 22, 2021



100% secure your website.