Nuke envoys of S.Korea, Japan hold phone talks over DPRK’s missile test

SEOUL, Jan. 7 — Top nuclear envoys of South Korea and Japan held phone talks over the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)’s missile test, the South Korean foreign ministry said Friday.

Noh Kyu-duk, South Korea’s special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, talked over the phone with his Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi.

The two sides shared their assessment on the DPRK’s latest missile test, agreeing to continue efforts for the stable management of security situations on the Korean Peninsula and for the resumption of talks with the DPRK.

The DPRK’s official Korean Central News Agency reported on Thursday that the Asian country successfully test-fired a hypersonic missile on Wednesday.

The South Korean nuclear envoy held phone talks with his U.S. counterpart Sung Kim over the DPRK’s missile test on Wednesday. – XINHUA