Winter Holiday Extended

WINDHOEK,July 6–The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has just announced that learners in pre-primary until grade 9 commence with face-to-face teaching and learning only on 4 August.

Grade 10, 11 and AS-level learners will not resume with face-to-face education scheduled for 19 July 2021 will now return to classes only on 4 August 2021 , with interactive modes of teaching to be used from 19 to 30 July 2021.

External examinations for grade 11, 12 (legacy curriculum) and AS-levels will commence on 15 November and conclude 17 December, with exception of early question papers and borrowed syllabus which commence as of October 2021.

Annakleta Haikera

Namibia Daily News

Rundu