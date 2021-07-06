Chinese mainland reports 3 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, July 6 — The Chinese mainland on Monday reported three new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Also reported were 20 imported cases, of which eight were reported in Yunnan, four in Shanghai, three each in Guangdong and Chongqing, and one each in Liaoning and Fujian.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Monday, said the commission. (Xinhua)