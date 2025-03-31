School Hostels Tender Stinks Corruption,Manipulations,MInistry Defy Review Panel Instructions.

By John Disho

WINDHOEK, Monday, 31 March 2025, the public was recently forewarned by newly elected President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah to anticipate unusual business in front of her newly appointed officers regarding corruption.

However, it seems that this warning was insufficient because, notwithstanding the Review Panel’s ruling and while the case was still pending before the High Court, Education Ministry officials went ahead and awarded the school hostels tender to the highest bidder.

With 1.4 billion dollars coming from government coffers each year, the school hostel tender is one of the ministry’s biggest contracts.

Documents viewed by this reporter show that the ministry drew both local and international bidders to a three-year tender last year 2024 to supply foodstuff to all government hostels in Namibia

Some local bidders began learning that ministry officials were favoring South African corporations registered in Namibia, which led them to seek a Review Panel committee led by Immanuel Wise, who is currently the minister of Justice and Labour Relations.

The Review Panel’s conclusions suggested that the Ministry of Education end the granting process and begin over. The Review Panel’s statement to the Ministry of Education stated, “That the Review Panel upheld the application of the 1st Applicant and in terms of section 60(f) of the Act orders that the procurement proceedings be terminated and start a fresh.”

Immanuel Wise, the minister of justice and labour relations, when contacted for comment. He acknowledged that advice had been given to the ministry, but he quickly informed the reporter that he could not comment further on the report because he had resigned from the committee prior to being elevated to the cabinet position. However, the youthful minister added that if the parties involved are not satisfied, they can seek redress from the High Court.

While the tender number G/RFQ/10-57/2024-2025 is still being contested in court, Edda Bohn, the Acting Executive Director of the Ministry of Education, defied all chances by writing a letter to the Chief Regional Officers on Monday, March 24, last week, advising them of new contractors.

According to sources, the ministry told other caterers to deliver foodstuff to the hostels while at the sametime over charging the ministry with over N$ 11 million compared to the current suppliers.

Bohn’s directive to the regions stated, “Your regions are hereby notified that the Ministry has concluded a procurement process for the supply of foodstuff to government school hostel.”

The minister and all other senior ministry officials refrained from commenting yesterday. When pressed for clarification, Knox Imbawa, the Deputy Director in charge, said that he could only receive texts. However, when asked questions by text, he simply replied with the email address of his boss, the Acting Executive Director. Acting Executive Director Bohn was also called, but she never answered after being sent questions via email. She said she couldn’t talk on the phone unless questions were sent to her via email.

When asked for remarks, former Executive Director of the Ministry of Education and newly appointed full minister Sanet Steenkamp just texted, “Good day, we will officially respond to your questions in writing, Mr. Disho”

(Namibia Daily News).