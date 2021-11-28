Trending Now
Home WorldAfrica WHO stands with African nations to confront Omicron variant
WHO stands with African nations to confront Omicron variant
Africa

WHO stands with African nations to confront Omicron variant

November 28, 2021

BRAZZAVILLE, Nov. 28 — As a growing number of countries impose flight bans on southern African nations due to concerns over the new Omicron variant, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged countries to follow science and the International Health Regulations (2005), according to a statement released on Sunday.
Travel restrictions may play a role in slightly reducing the spread of COVID-19 but place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods, said WHO’s regional office for Africa in a statement, noting that the implemented restrictions should be “scientifically based”, rather than “unnecessarily invasive or intrusive”, as stipulated the International Health Regulations which is a legally binding instrument of international law recognized by over 190 nations.
According to the WHO, a special session of the World Health Assembly, organized by WHO, would be held to discuss how to collectively prepare and respond better to pandemics, building on their commitments to the International Health Regulations.
South Africa followed International Health Regulations and as soon as its national laboratory identified the Omicron variant informed WHO of this on November 24, added the WHO.
“The speed and transparency of the South African and Botswana governments in informing the world of the new variant is to be commended,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, calling on all countries to “respect their legal obligations and implement scientifically based public health actions.”
While investigations continue into the Omicron variant, WHO recommends countries to take a risk-based and scientific approach and put in place measures that can limit its possible spread.
“With the Omicron variant now detected in several regions of the world, putting in place travel bans that target Africa attacks global solidarity. COVID-19 constantly exploits our divisions. We will only get the better of the virus if we work together for solutions,” said Dr. Moeti.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 12
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

(Special for CAFS) Cameroonian PM urges news media...

June 29, 2021

Three detained in Uganda for alleged killing of...

March 24, 2018

Botswana receives medical experts from Israel against COVID-19

May 6, 2021

Liverpool striker to build a hospital in Senegal,...

June 14, 2021

Zambian gov’t denies banning union activities in universities

October 13, 2018

Ethiopia COVID-19 cases pass 172,000 mark.

March 13, 2021

Gabon thwarts coup attempt, soldiers involved arrested

January 8, 2019

Migrants should not return to Libyan detention: IOM

May 24, 2019

Mugufuli ‘s Controversial decisions during his Presidency.

March 18, 2021

11 students, 3 teachers kidnapped in Cameroon’s restive...

February 16, 2019