Freetown,March 18–Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio takes the COVID-19 vaccine in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on March 15, 2021.

“I can not ask people to take the vaccine without taking it first. So as a leader, I have to lead my people by example,” said Bio, adding that he thanked all the donor partners, particularly China, for donating the vaccines to Sierra Leone.

Minister of Health Austin Demby noted both vaccines from China and the COVAX facility have been cleared for use in the country through an Emergency Use Authorization issued by the Pharmacy Board of Sierra Leone.

“We have strong confidence in both vaccines,” he said, adding that the country will closely monitor each vaccine during the vaccination period to ensure the safety of all citizens.

Xinhua