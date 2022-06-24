Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukraine receives artillery rocket systems from U.S.

BEIJING, June 24 — The following are the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis:

Ukraine received High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) from the United States, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Thursday.

“HIMARS has arrived in Ukraine,” Reznikov tweeted, without specifying the number of weapons.

The HIMARS were supplied to Ukraine under the 700-million-U.S.-dollar weapon package unveiled by the United States on June 1.

– – – –

The United States will provide Ukraine with an additional 450 million U.S. dollars’ worth of security assistance, including four more advanced rocket systems, the Department of Defense announced Thursday.

Among the items that Washington pledged to Kyiv in the latest weapons package were four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, 18 patrol boats for monitoring coasts and rivers, more ammunition, as well as small arms such as grenade launchers and machine guns.

The package will be drawn from the Pentagon’s existing stocks, marking the 13th time the administration has done so to arm Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

– – – –

European Union (EU) leaders have accepted Ukraine and Moldova as candidates for membership of the bloc, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday.

“Agreement. #EUCO has just decided on EU candidate status for Ukraine and Moldova. A historic moment,” Michel announced on Twitter. EUCO is short for the European Council, which is currently being attended by EU leaders in Brussels.

The heads of state and government of the EU member states approved the European Commission’s recommendation at the start of their two-day summit in Brussels from Thursday to Friday.

Ukraine applied for EU membership shortly after the conflict with Russia began at the end of February.

– – – –

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday welcomed the decision of the European Council to grant Ukraine candidate status for accession to the EU.

“Sincerely commend EU leaders’ decision at the European Council to grant Ukraine candidate status. It’s a unique and historical moment in Ukraine-EU relations,” Zelensky tweeted. (Xinhua)