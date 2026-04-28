Kenya completes security deployment in Haiti

NAIROBI, April 28– Kenya has confirmed the conclusion of its security mission in Haiti, with the final contingent of 150 police officers returning home on Tuesday.

Onesmus Kipchumba Murkomen, cabinet secretary for the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, said that over the course of the deployment, about 730 Kenyan officers served in the mission, which is now transitioning to the Gang Suppression Force.

Murkomen led a Kenyan delegation to Haiti to oversee the final drawdown of Kenya’s contingent in the Multinational Security Support mission, describing the deployment as a success.

Kenya deployed its first group of officers to Haiti in June 2024 following a commitment made by President William Ruto at the United Nations General Assembly in 2023.

Murkomen said Kenyan officers worked closely with the Haitian National Police and international partners to restore order and reduce gang activity.

He noted that the mission contributed to improved stability, including the peaceful transfer of executive power in February 2026, an outcome he described as a major milestone for Haiti. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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