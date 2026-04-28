Namibia urges stronger integration of local production into global value chains

WINDHOEK, April 28 — Namibia’s Minister of International Relations and Trade Selma Ashipala-Musavyi said Tuesday that the country must integrate its local production into regional and global value chains, beginning with stronger participation in African markets through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Ashipala-Musavyi made the remarks at the official opening of the Ondangwa Trade and Industrial Exhibition 2026, a regional trade and industrial exhibition in northern Namibia that showcases local businesses, promotes investment, and connects small enterprises to regional and global markets.

She stressed that locally produced goods and services, ranging from traditional products to cultural offerings, have the potential to compete internationally if effectively marketed and supported, noting that small and medium enterprises remain the backbone of Namibia’s economy but often face constraints in accessing wider markets.

“The success of every country’s economy increasingly depends on how effectively it integrates local production into national, regional, continental, and global value chains,” she said.

Highlighting this year’s theme, “Connecting Local Trade to the World,” Ashipala-Musavyi said it reflects the urgent need for Namibia’s economy to remain competitive in an increasingly globalized environment, emphasizing the importance of intra-African trade and encouraging businesses to take advantage of opportunities under the AfCFTA.

The minister underscored the government’s commitment to supporting trade and investment through economic diplomacy, export promotion initiatives, and improved market access.

She said the ministry is finalizing the Investment Promotion Bill to strengthen the business environment and attract investment.

She also highlighted the role of Namibia’s diplomatic missions in promoting local products abroad and linking domestic enterprises to international partners.

Ashipala-Musavyi called on exhibitors to use the platform to build partnerships, exchange knowledge, and explore export opportunities, while welcoming international partners to deepen trade and investment ties. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 68