Emerging Bankers step into the spotlight as Bank Windhoek’s next generation of talent

Windhoek, April.28 — Windhoek is helping young Namibians transition from education into the workplace through its 18-month Emerging Bankers Programme, run under the Capricorn Foundation. Launched in 2024 with an initial investment of N$1 million, the initiative has since received an additional N$3.24 million to expand opportunities and recruit more young people, particularly from rural and underserved communities.

The programme places participants in branches across the country, where they gain hands-on experience in customer service, banking operations, and departmental rotations. Young participants, aged between 19 and 25, are building practical skills while working toward becoming trusted professionals capable of contributing meaningfully to the banking sector and their communities.

With more than 50 branches nationwide, Bank Windhoek continues to use its reach to support skills development and youth empowerment. The Emerging Bankers Programme is helping create a strong pipeline of future professionals while contributing to national efforts aimed at reducing youth unemployment and strengthening Namibia’s workforce.

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