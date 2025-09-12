4 terrorists killed in operation in SW Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 12 — Four terrorists were killed in a shootout with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province, officials said Thursday.

The CTD said in a statement that the incident took place in the Pishin district when personnel raided a terrorist hideout.

A gunfight broke out, leaving four terrorists dead. According to the CTD, the slain terrorists were involved in several high-profile attacks, including an assault on a paramilitary vehicle in Chaman and the killings of police personnel.

Weapons and explosives, including two machine guns, two pistols, hand grenades and detonators, were recovered from the site.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti commended the CTD for foiling what he called a major terrorist plot in the district.

He said the provincial government remained committed to maintaining peace and stability, stressing that public support and security forces’ efforts were vital to eliminating terrorism. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 77