EU adopts 19th sanctions package against Russia, including LNG import ban

BRUSSELS, Oct. 23 — European Union (EU) member states on Wednesday approved the bloc’s 19th package of sanctions against Russia over the conflict, which includes a ban on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), said the Danish presidency of the EU Council.

“We are very pleased to announce that we have just been notified by the remaining member state that it’s now able to lift its reservation on the 19th sanctions package,” the presidency said in a statement.

Slovakia was the final holdout after EU countries agreed on the text last week. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico sought assurances from the European Commission regarding high energy prices and the need to align climate goals with the interests of carmakers and heavy industry, according to media reports.

The LNG import ban will be implemented in two phases, with short-term contracts ending after six months and long-term contracts ceasing from Jan. 1, 2027.

The full ban takes effect a year earlier than the Commission’s initial roadmap to reduce the bloc’s reliance on Russian fossil fuels, it added.

The new measures also impose additional travel restrictions on Russian diplomats and designate 117 more vessels from Russia’s shadow fleet, mostly tankers, bringing the total to 558, the Danish presidency said.

The sanctions followed renewed cross-border attacks between Russia and Ukraine in recent days. Russian missile strikes overnight hit several districts in Kiev, causing six casualties and nationwide power outages, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday its air defenses had intercepted 137 Ukrainian drones. Ukraine’s military said it had struck a chemical plant in Russia’s Bryansk region, a key site for producing gunpowder, explosives and rocket fuel. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 21