JERUSALEM, May 28– About 2-3 million Israelis will receive cancellation notices for the summer due to U.S. military aircraft occupying space at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel Airports Authority CEO Sharon Kedmi said Thursday.

In an interview with state-owned radio Kan, Kedmi noted that around 70 percent of airport operations are restricted due to U.S. military activity, which began ahead of the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran in late February.

The airport had originally projected 22 million passengers this year. “Right now, it looks like we will not exceed 15 million,” Kedmi said.

Earlier this week, Kan revealed satellite images showing dozens of U.S. refueling aircraft across three areas of the airport.

According to Kan, since the ceasefire between the United States and Iran on April 8, the U.S. military deployment in Israel has not changed at all, and dozens of planes at the airport are not expected to be evacuated anytime soon. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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