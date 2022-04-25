South African President Ramaphosa to visit Ukraine after conflict ends

By Refilwe Boleseng

President Zelensky and the president of South Africa are said to have discussed a variety of issues ranging from country relations, the African Union, and even food security. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his will to visit Ukraine after president Zelensky invited him during their talk.

President Ramaphosa detailed this after the fifth seating of the SA-Botswana binational commission in Pretoria while Zelensky used his Twitter account to brief the nation about their conversation, both presidents agreed that it becomes a great need to move toward a negotiated end of the conflict which has impacted Ukraine’s place in global supply chains.

The president of South Africa talked about how pleasant President Zelensky was while talking about the relations between SA and Ukraine saying Zelensky had expressed his wish for closer Ukraine south Africa economic relations, Ramaphosa went on to express his condolences for the loss and continued loss of life in Ukraine which was warmly accepted the Zelensky.