Galp Awards Fugro Contract for Environmental and Geophysical Survey Offshore Namibia

Staff Reporter

WALVIS BAY, November 13 — Portuguese energy giant Galp has recently enlisted the expertise of Fugro to conduct a comprehensive environmental and geophysical survey offshore Namibia. Completed earlier this month, the survey delved to depths of 2,000 meters, gathering sediment samples for environmental and chemical analysis, seabed video footage, in-situ full ocean depth water profiles, and water samples to assess the current biodiversity.

This initiative aligns with Galp’s commitment to sustainable energy development, showcasing a dedication to responsible practices in the exploration of energy resources. The survey, conducted by Fugro, exemplifies Galp’s proactive approach to minimizing environmental impacts associated with its operations.

Fugro, a renowned leader in marine geophysical and environmental surveys, brings its deep expertise and advanced technology to navigate challenging environments, including deepwater and remote locations. The accuracy and reliability of the data collected by Fugro empower informed decision-making for sustainable energy development.

The benefits of this survey are manifold. Firstly, it aids in identifying potentially sensitive habitats and enhances knowledge of remote seamounts, contributing to informed project planning and resource management. Secondly, the geophysical survey provides critical insights into the underwater landscape, ensuring the safe movement and operation of offshore assets within the designated area.

Moreover, the environmental survey yields valuable data on the current biodiversity in the region, offering a crucial baseline for monitoring the impacts of offshore energy development and safeguarding the marine environment.

In essence, the collaborative efforts between Galp and Fugro mark a significant stride towards sustainable energy development in Namibia. The data acquired from this survey will play a pivotal role in supporting informed decision-making, demonstrating the commitment of both entities to responsible and environmentally conscious energy practices.