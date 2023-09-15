IUM Dorado Main Campus Receives 85 Books from Japanese Embassy

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 15 — On Thursday, September 14, 2023, the IUM Dorado Main Campus hosted a handover ceremony for the donation of eighty-five books across various fields, including Politics and International Relations, Economy and Business, Society and Culture, Literature and Arts, and History. These books were generously contributed by the Read Japan Project in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan to the Republic of Namibia.

His Excellency Mr. Nishimaki Hisao, the Ambassador of Japan to Namibia, presented the books to IUM on behalf of the Read Japan Project. He emphasized that the purpose of this donation is to support academic studies and research in Namibia, fostering greater understanding between the two nations. Mr. Nishimaki expressed his hope that some IUM graduates would serve as bridges connecting Namibia and Japan.

In his welcoming and acceptance speech, Professor Osmund Mwandemele, the Vice Chancellor of IUM, highlighted the transformative potential of these donated books. He described them as tools that can bridge gaps, spark imaginations, change lives, and open gateways to different worlds. Professor Mwandemele praised the act of giving by the people of Japan and acknowledged that this donation would undoubtedly enrich the library’s collection. He emphasized that these resources would benefit students, researchers, and the wider community, expanding their horizons and deepening their global understanding.

Dr. Hendrina Udjombala, the Director of CIIP, Student & Customer Liaison, expressed IUM’s profound gratitude for the generous book donation. She emphasized that these books would enhance the library’s resources and support educational initiatives, leaving a lasting impact on those who access them. Dr. Udjombala commended the dedication and commitment of the donors to improving intellectual literacy and education.

Overall, the handover ceremony celebrated the valuable contribution of the Read Japan Project and the Embassy of Japan to the Republic of Namibia in promoting education, cultural exchange, and understanding between Namibia and Japan.