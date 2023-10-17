UNAM Doctoral Candidates Clinch Top Positions at Oppenheimer Research Conference

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Oct. 17 — In a remarkable achievement for the University of Namibia (UNAM), two doctoral candidates hailing from the Department of Environmental Science, Ms. Faith Chambara and Ms. Ndamonenghenda Hamunyela, claimed the top honours in the form of the first and third positions for their Best Research Paper Presentations during the 12th Oppenheimer Research Conference (ORC) held in 2023.

Their groundbreaking research, entitled “Investigation of Potential Indicators of desertification tipping points in dryland savannas,” delved deep into the intricacies of vegetation dynamics, both above and below the ground. This remarkable endeavour was conducted under the meticulous guidance of Dr. Wellencia C. Nesongano, a respected lecturer in the Department of Environmental Science at UNAM.

The conference, which took place from October 4th to 6th, 2023, in Midrand, Johannesburg, adopted the theme “Science for Impact.” It witnessed the active participation of more than 400 scientists from across the globe, all convening to engage in discussions on a wide array of pressing topics, spanning from climate change and ecology to the human dimensions of sustainable natural resources management.

Reflecting on the event, Faith Chambara expressed her encouragement, stating, “It was truly heartening to witness the younger generation taking a prominent role in attendance and eagerly contributing their scientific insights during presentations and plenary sessions.”

Echoing Faith’s sentiments, Ndamonenghenda Hamunyela underscored the significance of the gathering, noting the invaluable experience of “uniting diverse brilliant minds, all driven by the shared mission of sustainable management, conservation, and restoration of biodiversity.”

The Oppenheimer Generations Research and Conservation (OGRC) organization serves as the annual host of the conference and also plays a pivotal role in spearheading virtual dialogues on various conservation subjects. Their core objective revolves around championing human well-being, safeguarding vital landscapes, and nurturing positive human-nature relationships, with a primary focus on the African continent.

It is noteworthy that the groundbreaking research conducted by the UNAM doctoral students is an integral part of the “NamTip” initiative, a project that enjoys generous support from the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research. This support falls within the purview of the research program titled “Tipping Points, Dynamics, and Inter-dependencies of Social-Ecological Systems – BioTip.”

The incredible success achieved by Ms. Faith Chambara and Ms. Ndamonenghenda Hamunyela reflects their unwavering dedication, innovative research, and hard work. It also stands as a proud testament to the calibre of research being conducted in Namibia. Congratulations are in order for Faith and Ndamonenghenda on their remarkable achievements!