Empowering Namibia’s Youth: Old Mutual Foundation’s Indaba Tackles Unemployment Head-On

Staff Reporter

Windhoek, October 17 – The Old Mutual Foundation is excited to unveil an impressive lineup of panellists and trainers for the upcoming 2023 Old Mutual Foundation Indaba, scheduled for October 25, 2023. This highly anticipated event is designed to serve as a platform for in-depth, transparent, and candid discussions on the critical issues and solutions surrounding youth unemployment in Namibia.

The event’s opening will commence with an engaging panel discussion featuring key stakeholders who will address the current challenges related to youth unemployment. The panel will consist of five distinguished individuals, with Carmen Foster, General Manager of Old Mutual Short-Term Insurance, serving as the discussion moderator. The esteemed panelists include Tassius Chigariro, Hopolang Phororo, Daisry Obal, Lisa Matomola, and Rebekka-Tsenaye Nghilalulwa.

Tassius Chigariro, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Old Mutual Namibia, is an accomplished leader with international experience in financial services. He is dedicated to achieving customer-centric success and maintains an open and inclusive leadership style.

Hopolang Phororo, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Namibia, brings a wealth of experience to the panel. Her extensive career includes pivotal roles at the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), contributing to her expertise in international development.

Daisry Obal serves as an advisor to His Excellency President Dr. Hage G. Geingob, focusing on youth matters and enterprise development. Her commitment to advancing pro-youth policy and program priorities, along with her involvement in the National Planning Commission, makes her an essential voice in shaping Namibia’s future.

Lisa Matomola, founder of Hito HR and Training Consultants, is a dedicated HR consultant with a mission to rehumanize workplaces in Namibia. With eight years of experience in the consulting field and the recent launch of her management handbook, ‘People First,’ she brings valuable insights to the discussion.

Rebekka-Tsenaye Nghilalulwa, a final-year law student and passionate advocate for social justice, has a remarkable track record as a public speaker. She represents Namibia as the National Leader of the 100 Million Fair Share campaign, a global initiative promoting high standards in education, youth employment, and the abolition of child labour.

Following the opening session, there will be two training sessions, each led by six exceptional trainers, each dedicated to a specific aspect of the training. These trainers include Emily Kandanga-Erastus, Tafanji Nyirenda, Helena Ngaifiwa, Mauriza Fredericks, Cassia Sharpley, and Cj Dumeni.

Emily Kandanga-Erastus is a dedicated life coach, personal trainer, yoga instructor, and Reiki healer. Her holistic approach to well-being empowers individuals to unlock their fullest potential in physical, mental, and spiritual aspects of life.

Tafanji Nyirenda is a media practitioner with a diverse background in multimedia productions, public relations, communications management, and marketing strategies, boasting over 22 years of industry experience.

Helena Ngaifiwa has over a decade of experience in public speaking and is the founder of Namibia’s Lifestyle and Fashion Magazine, Simply You. She empowers upcoming presenters and hosts corporate events while working for the One Economy Foundation: Office of the First Lady.

Mauriza Fredericks is a seasoned professional in Corporate Communications, Stakeholder Relations, Social Responsibility, Broadcasting, and more. Her commitment to excellence, passion for branding, and dedication to fostering connections make her a dynamic force in various fields.

Cassia Sharpley, Miss Namibia 2022, is a motivational speaker, poverty alleviation advocate, and paramedic. Her dedication to poverty alleviation and access to information has made her a remarkable advocate for a brighter future in Namibia.

Cj Dumeni, a young tech entrepreneur, specializes in Marketing and technology for Africa. With a background in marketing and innovative business ventures, CJ is a driving force in creating income-generating opportunities for every African.

To conclude the Indaba, a Comedy and Poetry Happy Hour will be held under the theme “Money Problems Uncapped.” Hosted by Christopher Freygang, the event will feature entertaining performances by Ally Tobias and the Ell’s. Poets and comedians, including Ujandja Zatjirua aka Jandjie, Ashwyn Mberi, Veripuami, Aloys Murorua aka Axarob, and Dr. Nasim Tekie, will take attendees on a journey of addressing money problems with humorous twist.

The 2023 Old Mutual Foundation Indaba promises to be a dynamic platform for engaging in discussions, learning, and empowerment. We invite all those passionate about shaping a brighter future for Namibia’s youth to join us on October 25th. Together, we can make a difference and ignite hope for a brighter tomorrow.