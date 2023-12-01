UNAM and ISU Collaborate to Improve Rural Education

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, December 1 — A delegation from the University of Namibia (UNAM), led by Prof. Ellen N. Namhila, PVC Finance and Administration, and academics from the School of Education in the Faculty of Education and Human Sciences, headed by Dr. John Nyambe, Associate Dean, recently undertook a visit to Iowa State University (ISU) in the USA. Among the academic delegation were Prof. Sakaria M. Iipinge, Dr. Eveline O. Anyolo, Dr. Shiwana T. Naukushu, and Mr. Immanuel A. Shipena.

The visit, hosted by the Iowa State University School of Education and facilitated by Prof. Joanne Marshall, a former U.S. Fulbright Scholar to UNAM, aimed to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange between the two institutions. The primary focus was on sharing strategies and building capacity among future teachers and teacher educators to enhance the quality of rural education in both Iowa and Namibia.

Key Learnings from the Visit:

1. The concept of rural education is contextualized and varies from country to country.

2. Financing and resource-sharing in rural schools differ based on socio-economic settings.

3. Leadership structures and decision-making processes vary by district.

4. Special education in Iowa is more focused on life skills than specific curriculum subjects.

5. Applied research is utilized to enhance subject understanding and provide solutions to community-based problems.

6. University Early Childhood Labs play a critical role in students’ experiential learning.

7. The university actively influences and drives policies and agendas within the community.

8. Community library use and the concept of mobile libraries were explored.

Next Steps:

The delegation looks forward to disseminating their insights to colleagues at UNAM and collaborating with ISU counterparts to develop new strategies for enhancing rural education in both countries.

**About the Project:**

Funded by the U.S. State Department and the Windhoek Embassy at US$200,000, this collaborative project spans two years (October 2022 to October 2024) and aims to strengthen university systems in both countries by:

1. Developing new curricula and teaching methodologies for rural education.

2. Providing professional development opportunities for future teachers and teacher educators.

3. Conducting research on rural education.

4. Developing partnerships between universities, schools, and communities.

Impact of the Project:

The project is anticipated to significantly impact rural education in Iowa and Namibia by:

1. Improving the quality of teaching and learning in rural schools.

2. Increasing the number of students graduating from rural schools and pursuing higher education.

3. Strengthening the economies of rural communities.

The collaboration between UNAM and ISU is a testament to how universities can work together to enhance education for all students. The commitment to the success of this joint project reflects a dedication to making a tangible difference in the lives of rural students in both Iowa and Namibia.