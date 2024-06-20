Trending Now
NWR Managing Director Found After Going Missing
Current Affairs

NWR Managing Director Found After Going Missing

June 20, 2024

By Lylie Happiness

WINDHOEK, June 20 — Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Managing Director Matthias Ngwangwama, who was reported missing since 19:00 yesterday evening, was found this morning with stab wounds and minor injuries around 04:00 at an Auasblick hiking spot.
According to the police report, it is alleged that the victim was exercising in the mountain area when he was approached by two unknown men armed with knives. They tied him up and ordered him to hand over his belongings. He surrendered his cellphone and vehicle keys to them, after which they disappeared into the bushes.
Robbed properties: 1x cellphone and a motor vehicle, a Mercedes Benz with registration number N32339W.
Additional information: The victim was admitted to Catholic Hospital after injuring himself while crawling in the mountain to the nearest road. His condition is stable.

