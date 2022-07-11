Erongo renovates infrastructure to ensure quality education

By Foibe Paavo

Swakopmund, 11 July, 2022 –

The governor of Erongo Region, Neville Andre says Erongo Region faces a challenge of dilapidated educational facilities such as hostels, schools, and heritage buildings due to the coastal weather conditions and lack of funds for maintenance.

To ease the challenge in the smaller towns in Erongo, the government has embarked on a programme to renovate and revamp schools in urban and rural areas.

According to Andre, Walvis Bay and Swakopmund are the most populated areas in the Erongo Region, hence, the Directorate of Education has recorded an increase in the learner enrollments in the region, from 49 537 in 2021 to 51 942 in 2022, an increase of 2 405 learners – during the period of 2021-2022.

The number of teachers has also increased from 1 876 in 2021 to 1913 in 2022.

Andre said in 2022 a total number of 101 permanent posts were filled including five principals, seven heads of departments, and 89 teachers due to resignation and retirement of staff members.

“During the year 2021-2022, the Directorate of Education, Art and Culture received N$19 million funding for the construction of additional classrooms at five schools in the region; Flamingo Junior Secondary School, Festus Gonteb Primary School, Kuisebmund Primary School, High Hope Primary School, and John Awaseb Primary School.

Thirteen additional classrooms are also being constructed at the cost of N$4,5 million,” said the governor.

The Governor further highlighted that, the Directorate will construct two project schools, one Primary School in Walvis Bay and one Secondary School in Swakopmund at the cost of N$ 5, 6Million each.

“The Directorate, he said, is also finishing the construction of 3 incomplete additional classroom projects at Tutaleni High School to the tune of about N$ 650 000.00. From the MTEF Budget, the construction of a primary school in Swakopmund commenced with the site handing over on the 10th of May 2022 at the cost of N$.49 Million.

“Furthermore, I’m pleased to report that the renovation of the two hostel blocks and 17 classrooms at Dibasen Secondary School in Okombahe was completed at the cost of N$25 million,” he announced.

He also added that there is a construction of the new hostel block at!Oe#gab Primary School in Tubusis underway at the cost of N$68, 9 million.