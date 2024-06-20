LGBTQ Activist Challenges Sodomy Laws in Namibia’s High Court

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, June 20 — Amnesty International has called on the Government of Namibia to ensure the safety of LGBTQ persons ahead of a major decision by the country’s High Court. The High Court is set to deliver a verdict on June 21 regarding laws on sodomy and unnatural offences dating back to the colonial era, which criminalizes same-sex conduct.

LGBTQ activist Friedel Dausab, represented by advocate Gilbert Markus, filed the case Dausab v Minister of Justice and Others in June 2022. Closing arguments were heard by the court in October of last year. This landmark decision comes a year after the Supreme Court of Namibia in May 2023 decided to recognize foreign same-sex marriages. Despite this progressive ruling, Amnesty has observed a rise in homophobic incidents. In June 2023, Namibia’s parliament passed legislation restricting marriage equality, defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman. This legislation has been met with opposition from LGBTQ activists, who have called on the president to veto it.

Amnesty International has urged authorities to protect LGBTQ persons from harassment, violence, or discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. The organization reported an increase in rhetoric threatening LGBTQ persons, including violent cyber-attacks and online harassment, driven primarily by faith and religious leaders. As the country awaits the High Court’s ruling, Amnesty has emphasized the need to prevent human rights violations against LGBTQ persons amid growing tensions.

Khanyo Farise, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, stated: “Whatever the outcome of the High Court decision on 21 June, violence and discrimination against LGBTI people has no place in Namibian society. Authorities should take decisive action to prevent human rights violations against LGBTI persons and hold perpetrators accountable.”