African Representation Shines at Rosatom’s Youth Nuclear Forum in Obninsk

Staff Reporter

Obninsk, Russia, December 1 — The Obninsk NEW International Youth Nuclear Forum, supported by Rosatom, convened in Obninsk from September 21 to September 23, drawing together over 500 experts, young scientists, and specialists from more than 70 countries, including numerous African nations. The forum delved into global challenges confronting the industry in its pursuit of a future grounded in sustainable development principles. Discussions encompassed the prospects for nuclear and related sciences, the establishment of innovative systems for industry specialists’ training, and career management.

Addressing the forum participants, Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Rosatom, emphasized the vital role of well-trained specialists in the nuclear industry’s ongoing development and the creation of a sustainable future. He highlighted Rosatom’s commitment to global nuclear education, emphasizing the significance of youth input in shaping future educational approaches. The forum, held in collaboration with the National Nuclear Research University MEPhI, a leader in the Consortium of Rosatom Flagship Universities, aimed to serve as a unique international scientific and educational platform in Obninsk to prepare specialists for upcoming nuclear projects.

The participation of representatives from African countries holds particular significance for the development of nuclear energy on the continent. The creation of the International Scientific and Educational Center in Obninsk is poised to provide young Africans with exposure to Russian nuclear technologies, allowing them to bring their newfound knowledge and experiences back to their home countries, contributing to local prosperity.

Sama Bilbao y León, Director General of the World Nuclear Association, emphasized the role of nuclear power engineering in achieving an environmentally friendly power balance for the future and as a symbol of decarbonization. She underscored the importance of clean energy being accessible worldwide and recognized education as a key component in fostering a strong foundation for understanding the significance of nuclear technologies.

Distinguished speakers from African countries included Thekla Mutero, Founder of the Emerging Mining Association of Namibia; Professor Dr. Sc Jan Rijin Zeevaart, General Research Manager on Applied Radiation at Necsa (South Africa); Phumlani Zipho Ngcobo, Lecturer of the Physics Department at the University of Zululand (South Africa); Jacobs Carmen, Research Fellow at the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa); Ray Kiliho, Programmes Lead at the Office of the Secretary-General at the Pan African Youth Union (Tanzania); Raphael Chesori, Head of African Young Generation in Nuclear (Kenya); Mercy Joshua, Muakitalima Electronics and Telecommunications Engineer (Tanzania); Eliud Canisius Gregory, Founder and National Chairman of Youth in Technology and Engineering (Tanzania); and Elsie Pule, Group Executive of Human Resource at Eskom Holdings Soc Ltd.

Ms. Thekla Mutero, in her address, encouraged the younger generation to embrace each day as an opportunity for success, emphasizing the future importance of nuclear energy. She urged scholars to immerse themselves in studies and, upon returning home, to be productive and make a difference, fostering unity with other young minds in the sector for a brighter future.

The forum encompassed scientific readings presenting recent research results in nuclear physics, the Youth Scientific and Technical Conference n.a. Ye. Slavsky, an innovation laboratory, as well as educational, sports, and cultural events.