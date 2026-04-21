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UN Security Council condemns killing of peacekeeper in southern Lebanon
Wreath of flowers are placed near the coffin of Irish soldier Sean Rooney who was killed on a U.N. peacekeeping Patrol, during repatriation ceremony at Beirut international airport, in Beirut, Lebanon December 18, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
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UN Security Council condemns killing of peacekeeper in southern Lebanon

April 21, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, April 21 — The UN Security Council on Monday condemned “in the strongest terms” the attack against the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Saturday, which killed one peacekeeper from France and injured three others, two of them seriously.

In a press statement, Council members called on the United Nations to swiftly investigate the attack to ensure those responsible are held accountable without delay, and to keep the relevant troop-contributing country informed of the progress.

Stressing that peacekeepers must never be targeted, they also expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and their solidarity with France, wishing those injured a speedy and full recovery.

They reaffirmed their full support for UNIFIL and urged all parties to take all measures to respect the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel and premises, as well as the mission’s freedom of movement, in accordance with international law.

The members also reiterated their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and unity of Lebanon, calling on parties to fully implement Security Council Resolution 1701 and comply with the agreement on cessation of hostilities reached on April 16. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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