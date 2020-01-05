Netanyahu hails U.S. for killing Iranian commander

JERUSALEM, Jan. 5 -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised on Sunday the United States for killing Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps. "Soleimani initiated, planned and executed many terrorist attacks throughout the Middle East and beyond," Netanyahu told his weekly cabinet meeting. Israel stands "completely on the side of the U.S." in its current military campaign in the Middle East, he said. U.S. President Donald Trump "deserves every appreciation" for ordering the killing of Soleimani, Netanyahu added. On Friday morning, a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad International Airport killed Soleimani, sparking outrage in Iran and fears of regional escalation. Xinhau