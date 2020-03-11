Tears and sorrow mark 1st anniversary of Ethiopian Airlines 302 plane crash

ADDIS ABABA, March 11, 2020 -- Getachew Tessema's eyes are filled with tears every time he remembers the life of his son who died a year ago. His son Ethiopian Airlines pilot Yared Getachew and co-pilot Ahmedinnur Mohammed perished in a plane crash along with 155 people on March 10, 2019. Speaking at a commemoration ceremony held at the Ethiopia Air Line Pilots Association (EALPA) club in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, Tessema recollected the good times he had with his son. "We flew together with him from Nairobi to Addis Ababa when he first came to the Ethiopian Airlines aviation academy," said Tessema. "Yared has given his all for around 10 years to Ethiopian Airlines. We were happy after Yared managed to become a captain after several years of service," Tessema told mourners. With tears in his eyes Tessema further said he will remember his deceased son for the joy he put in his family's and colleagues' hearts. "Our minds and soul were filled with joy and pride at the success of my dedicated, cooperative, compassionate son who departed from us at the age of just 29," said Tessema. Nairobi bound ET 302 Boeing Max 8 plane crashed to the ground shortly after taking off from Ethiopia's main airport, the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport. The plane crash, the worst air disaster in the national air carrier Ethiopian Airlines history killed 157 people, including eight crew members. The Ethiopian Airlines 302 plane crash has also taken its toll generally on staff at ET, which has a stellar safety record as it prepares to celebrate its diamond jubilee next year. Speaking at an African aviation conference in Addis Ababa earlier this month, Ethiopian Airlines, CEO Tewolde Gebremariam, said the plane crash came as shock to the airline. "The plane crash has taken a heavy toll on the airline and consumed a lot of energy on all of us," said Gebremariam. The Ethiopian Airlines CEO, also said it will be awhile before the airline makes a final decision on the fate of its four remaining Boeing Max 8 planes it has. In the aftermath of the plane crash, Boeing Max 8 planes were grounded around the world. VILLAGERS TRAUMATIZED BY PLANE CRASH Several commemorative events took place in Addis Ababa and in the plane crash site in the days leading up to the first anniversary of the ET 302 air disaster. The ET 302 air crash disaster has also traumatized residents of the quiet Tulu Fara village located in central Ethiopia. One such resident is Dechu Bejiga, a local farmer who rushed to help soon after the plane crashed not far from his farm. "I saw dead bodies, bones and blood of the plane crash victims," said Bejiga. "I plan to honor the victims on every year anniversary of the plane crash," said Bejiga. Ironically, the international media attention on the tragedy that struck Tulu Fara village could have beneficial side effects. Bejiga, said in the aftermath of the plane crash local and federal government officials have promised to build much-needed infrastructure that connects the quiet farming village to urban areas of Ethiopia. "We've secured a promise from government officials that they will build roads, electricity infrastructure and other infrastructure," Bejiga told Xinhua. Xinhua