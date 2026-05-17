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Iran confident in supply of essential goods, says Interior Ministry
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Iran confident in supply of essential goods, says Interior Ministry

May 17, 2026

TEHRAN, May 17 — Iran’s Interior Ministry spokesperson Ali Zeinivand said on Saturday that the country has no concerns about supplying essential goods, emphasizing that Iran cannot be blockaded.

Speaking at a press conference, Zeinivand acknowledged some obstacles in importing goods through the southern borders but noted that essential commodities continue to be supplied via the eastern, western and northern borders.

This has been achieved through the implementation of necessary measures and the delegation of greater authority to provincial governors, who are tasked with ensuring that industries and workshops receive the raw materials they need by coordinating with neighboring provinces and countries to maintain supply chains.

He highlighted that Iran’s reserves of essential commodities are strong, citing wheat reserves that could last more than a year.

He also stressed that the Iranian armed forces are fully prepared, with readiness levels far higher than at the start of the recent conflict with the United States and Israel.

No worrying reports have been received regarding internal or border security, and Iranian security, military, and law enforcement forces remain in control, countering minor attempts by hostile states to cause disruptions, said Zeinivand, affirming that Iran’s supply of essential goods and overall security remain stable.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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