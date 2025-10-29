Mexico opposes U.S. strikes on alleged drug boats

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 29– Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday voiced opposition to recent U.S. attacks on suspected drug trafficking vessels in international waters and confirmed the launch of a rescue operation for a survivor.

Speaking at her daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Sheinbaum said the operation was conducted by the Mexican Navy “on humanitarian grounds and in accordance with international treaties.”

“We do not agree with these attacks,” Sheinbaum said, adding that she has instructed the foreign ministry and the Navy to open a dialogue with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson to clarify the incidents and ensure compliance with international agreements.

According to U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, three strikes were carried out Monday against four vessels suspected of carrying drugs in the Eastern Pacific, resulting in the deaths of 14 “narco-terrorists” and leaving one survivor.

The Mexican Navy later confirmed that it launched a maritime search and rescue mission in the southwest waters off the port of Acapulco in southern Guerrero state, deploying a long-range patrol ship and a maritime patrol aircraft.

“Based on the subsequent statement by the U.S. Secretary of Defense, the survivor is now believed to be a crew member of one of the vessels targeted in the operation,” the Navy said on social media. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 37