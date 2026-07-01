UN calls for urgent funding for mine clearance in Afghanistan

KABUL, July 1 — The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has called for urgent funding for mine clearance in post-war Afghanistan as unexploded ordnance continues to pose a deadly threat across post-war Afghanistan, particularly to children.

As of June, the mine action sector remains severely underfunded, with only 3.6 million U.S. dollars secured out of the 14.5 million dollars required, a critical shortfall that risks further preventable deaths and injuries, the Afghanistan office of OCHA said in a report on Tuesday.

Afghanistan ranks among the world’s three most affected countries by unexploded ordnance, with around 80 percent of victims being children and an average of around 50 people killed or maimed every month, said Olga Cherevko, head of communications for OCHA in Afghanistan.

“These deaths could have been prevented,” Cherevko asserted. “Mine action literally saves lives by clearing contaminated land, educating communities, and protecting civilians.” She emphasized that significantly greater international support is urgently needed to ensure Afghans can live in safety and without fear.

According to the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority, demining teams working in coordination with national and international partners cleared 58 square km of explosive hazards in 2025 across the country.

Though, more than 106,000 square km of territory remain contaminated, representing a persistent and invisible danger to civilian populations long after active hostilities have ended. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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