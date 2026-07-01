Namibia Unites to Restore Nation Pride in Service Excellence during the Innagural Customer Care and Effective service Delivery Conference

By Elizabeth Malakia

Windhoek, July 01 — The two-day conference, held under the theme “Restoring Our Namibian Pride in Service Excellence,” was organised by Tulip Media Consultancy in collaboration with The Harold Pupkewitz Graduate School of Business (HP-GSB). The conference brought together leaders and professionals from government, state-owned enterprises, local authorities, academia, and the private sector to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and explore practical strategies for enhancing customer care and strengthening service delivery across Namibia.

Delivering the keynote address, Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, Hon. Lucia Iipumbu, underscored the importance of placing service excellence at the centre of national development. She stated, “Service delivery is not a peripheral administrative matter; it is central to national development, institutional credibility, economic competitiveness and public trust.”

The two-day conference attracted 170 delegates representing a wide range of organisations from both the public and private sectors. Participants engaged in insightful presentations, panel discussions and networking sessions focused on strengthening customer service standards, leadership, innovation and organisational performance.

Adding further value to the event were eight exhibition stands, where organisations showcased their products, services and customer engagement initiatives. The exhibition provided delegates with opportunities to interact directly with exhibitors, exchange ideas and explore innovative solutions that support improved service delivery.

The main objectives of the Namibia Customer Care and Effective Service Delivery Conference 2026 were to promote and strengthen a culture of service excellence across all sectors in Namibia by positioning customer care as a core organisational priority. The conference sought to improve consistency in service delivery standards, encourage continuous staff training and professional development, and enhance the ability of organisations to respond effectively to changing customer needs. It also aimed to create a platform for dialogue between public and private sector stakeholders and small businesses on practical ways to improve customer service systems, while reinforcing the importance of customer satisfaction, accountability and innovation in service delivery.

Addressing delegates, Hon. Iipumbu reminded participants that customer care extends beyond frontline interactions, saying, “Customer care has become the visible face of governance,” and emphasised that “Service delivery is therefore not merely an operational issue. It is a governance issue. It is a leadership issue. It is also a values issue.”

Throughout the conference, speakers emphasised that excellent customer care is not merely about satisfying customers but about building trust, improving organisational performance and contributing to Namibia’s broader socio-economic development. Reinforcing this message, the Minister noted that, “Customer experience is not a department. It is a philosophy,” calling on leaders to embed service excellence into the culture of their organisations rather than treating it as the responsibility of frontline staff alone.

The Namibia Customer Care and Effective Service Delivery Conference concluded with a renewed commitment from participants to champion service excellence within their respective organisations and communities, reinforcing the conference theme of “Restoring Our Namibian Pride in Service Excellence.” In her closing remarks, Hon. Iipumbu challenged delegates to turn the discussions into action, stating, “Let this conference not be remembered only as an inaugural event, but as the beginning of a national movement to restore pride, discipline and excellence in service delivery.”

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