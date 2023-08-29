UN agencies deliver aid to Sudanese despite military conflict

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 29 — Despite the ongoing military conflict in Sudan, three UN agencies have been providing relief, ranging from cash to health care, in four separate border states, a UN spokesman said on Monday.

Teams from the UN Refugee Agency distributed cash assistance in Gedaref state to more than 830 Sudanese families forced to flee the conflict, said Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Gedaref shares a border with Ethiopia.

In White Nile state, on the border with South Sudan, the UN Children’s Fund and partners launched a child survival campaign, said the spokesman.

Some 43,000 children under the age of 5 are receiving measles vaccinations. Children suffering from severe acute malnutrition are treated immediately after their health screening, he said.

In West Darfur state, on the border with Chad, the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) deployed health and social workers to support thousands of displaced and vulnerable women and girls with reproductive health care and protection services, including for survivors of gender-based violence, said the spokesman.

In eastern Sudan, UNFPA on Sunday delivered enough reproductive health supplies to support 150,000 women and girls for three months at the Port Sudan Maternity Hospital, said Dujarric. (Xinhua)