68 pct of South African youths face discrimination: UN report

November 18, 2022

PRETORIA, Nov. 18 — About 68 percent of youths in South Africa stated that discrimination is a regular part of life, from school to work and community spaces, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday.
The UNICEF South Africa released a report which attributed discrimination to age, gender, education, income and color of skin. The report was released ahead of World Children’s Day, commemorated on Nov. 20.
According to the report, about 80 percent of young respondents felt the discrimination has impacted their lives.
The shocking levels of violence against children and the inequality that impacts young lives and feeds discrimination in South Africa must be tackled as a matter of urgency, said Christine Muhigana, UNICEF South Africa representative.
“We must all fight discrimination against children,” she said.
“World Children’s Day is a moment to strengthen our call for every child’s right to be respected and for every child to have the same opportunities to thrive in life,” Muhigana added. (Xinhua)

