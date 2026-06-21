MoU with U.S. largely serves Iranian people’s interests: president

TEHRAN, June 21– Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday that the recently signed peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States largely serves the interests of the Iranian people, according to the official news agency IRNA.

Speaking at a national conference on monetary and banking policies in the Iranian capital Tehran, Pezeshkian said that the U.S. positions toward Iran had undergone a significant change, with Washington now accepting that it cannot turn a blind eye to the Iranian people’s rights.

He added that upcoming negotiations between Iran and the United States had laid favorable groundwork for economic recovery, market reopening, and problem resolution. Pezeshkian pointed to tangible economic indicators, noting that Iran exported more than 16 million barrels of oil in recent days.

He also expressed hope that with the initiation of negotiations, 6 billion U.S. dollars of Iranian frozen assets in Qatar would be released, adding that the central bank governor was attending the talks specifically for that purpose.

The president accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of opposing regional peace and seeking to “prolong the war, block Iran’s access to its resources and power.”

On nuclear issues, he reiterated that Tehran does not seek to develop nuclear weapons, a position consistent with the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s longstanding view, and affirmed willingness to declare that in writing if necessary.

Yet Pezeshkian insisted that Iran would never relinquish its right to enrich uranium, adding that while past negotiators sought to strip Iran of its missiles, they have now accepted that right due to the strength of the Iranian armed forces and people’s resolve.

He also warned of “enemy plots” to harm national unity and solidarity. Pezeshkian’s remarks come as Iran’s negotiating team, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, and Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Bagheri Kani, is currently in Zurich, Switzerland, for talks with the U.S. delegation.

Iran, the United States, and Pakistan last week announced the finalization of the MoU on ending the war in the region on all fronts, including Lebanon.

On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. bases and assets in the region, and tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz, barring passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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