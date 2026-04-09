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Spain’s PM calls for Lebanon to be included in ceasefire, condemns Israeli strikes
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Spain’s PM calls for Lebanon to be included in ceasefire, condemns Israeli strikes

April 9, 2026

MADRID, April 9 — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday condemned Israel’s latest strikes on Lebanon as a violation of international law and called for the country to be included in the current ceasefire arrangements.

In a post on social media platform X, Sanchez said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had launched “the harshest attack against Lebanon since the beginning of the offensive,” adding that such actions reflected an “intolerable disregard for life and international law.”

He urged that Lebanon be included in the ceasefire framework to prevent further regional escalation, and called on the international community to clearly condemn what he described as a new breach of international law.

“There must be no impunity for these criminal acts,” Sanchez said, also urging the European Union to suspend its Association Agreement with Israel.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on the same day that Israel’s continued military operations in Lebanon under the current ceasefire context were “unacceptable.”

“All fronts must cease fire, and that includes Lebanon,” Albares said, stressing the need to avoid further escalation in the region.

Spain has taken an increasingly critical stance on developments in the Middle East in recent months, repeatedly calling for de-escalation and adherence to international law. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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