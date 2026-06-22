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U.S., Iran talks in Switzerland make progress toward final deal: Pakistani PM
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U.S., Iran talks in Switzerland make progress toward final deal: Pakistani PM

June 22, 2026

ISLAMABAD, June 22 — Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that the first high-level talks held under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding concluded successfully in Burgenstock, Switzerland, with participants agreeing on a roadmap toward a final agreement within 60 days.

In a statement, Sharif said discussions were held in a positive and constructive atmosphere and resulted in encouraging progress, including the establishment of a High-Level Committee to provide political oversight and the launch of further technical-level negotiations.

The prime minister commended the leadership of the United States and Iran for their continued commitment to constructive engagement, describing the developments as an important step forward in the diplomatic process.

Sharif also thanked friendly countries for supporting the negotiations for their role in creating conditions that enabled the talks to move forward.

Expressing gratitude to the Swiss government for facilitating the discussions in Burgenstock, the prime minister paid tribute to Pakistani Army Chief and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for his efforts in advancing the negotiations, saying his dedication and perseverance contributed significantly to the progress achieved during the talks.

Pakistan will continue to play an honest and sincere role in promoting dialogue and diplomacy aimed at achieving a peaceful and lasting resolution, Shehbaz said.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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