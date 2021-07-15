S. Africa deploys army to quell violent protests, looting

JOHANNESBURG, July 15 — Soldiers have been deployed in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces to deal with violent protests and looting, the South African army said on Monday.

The South African National Defense Force (SANDF) said it was invited by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure to help law enforcement agencies.

“The deployment will commence as soon as all deployment processes are in place,” SANDF Director of Defense Corporate Communication Brig. Gen. Mafi Mgobozi said.

“The SANDF’s deployment objective is to provide safety and a safe working environment” for police and other law enforcement agencies when “they carry out their Constitutionally mandated law and order duties,” he said.

Police said six people were killed and 219 people arrested over the weekend in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal following violent protests after former president Jacob Zuma was jailed for 15 months for contempt of court. Hundreds of shops and businesses across the two provinces were looted. (Xinhua)