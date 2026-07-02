Trending Now
Home International At least 18 killed in land dispute clashes in central Nigeria
At least 18 killed in land dispute clashes in central Nigeria
International

At least 18 killed in land dispute clashes in central Nigeria

July 2, 2026

ABUJA, July 2  — At least 18 people have been killed in violent clashes over a land dispute in Nigeria’s central state of Niger since the beginning of this week, police said on Thursday.

Wasiu Abiodun, spokesperson for the Niger State Police, told Xinhua by telephone that the violence in the Angwan-Baago community of Rafi Local Government Area began on Monday and escalated on Wednesday.

According to Abiodun, the clashes were triggered by a long-running land dispute between two ethnic groups in the area and subsequently escalated into wider violence.

He said a reconciliation committee led by officials of the local government council was working with security agencies to address the crisis, while joint security personnel comprising police and military forces had been deployed to the affected area to restore order. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 60
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Ukraine’s Zelensky asks to extend martial law for...

April 15, 2025

New Zealand faces soaring freight costs, delays due...

March 9, 2026

UN appeals to South Sudan leaders to stop...

September 7, 2021

Jordan strikes drug, arms smuggling sites along Syrian...

May 3, 2026

Fuel shortage deepens multi-sector crisis gripping Mali

November 1, 2025

Trump plans extended blockade of Iran — WSJ

April 29, 2026

Iran warns all facilities in Iraqi Kurdistan to...

March 6, 2026

Lebanese army to begin gradual deployment in southern...

June 5, 2026

Several Western leaders warn Israel against West Bank...

May 22, 2026

167 released Afghan detainees return home from Pakistan

December 18, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.