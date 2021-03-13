UN extends mandate in South Sudan to March 2022.

UNITED NATIONS, March 13 -- The UN Security Council on Friday extended the mandate of the United Nations mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) until March 15, 2022. In a unanimously adopted resolution, the 15-member council demanded that all parties to the conflict in South Sudan and other armed actors immediately stop fighting and engage in political dialogue, in accordance with the peace agreement signed in 2018. The council also decided that the mission's mandate is designed to advance a three-year strategic vision to prevent a return to civil war, build a durable peace, and support inclusive and accountable governance as well as free, fair and peaceful elections. The council said that the mandate shall include the protection of civilians under threat of physical violence, with specific protection for women and children. UNMISS shall also deter violence against civilians, especially through proactive deployment and active patrolling, with particular attention to internally displaced persons and refugees in UNMISS protection sites, according to the resolution. Also, by the text, the council decided to maintain the mission's overall force levels at a ceiling of 17,000 troops and 2,101 police, including 88 corrections officers. However, it expressed its readiness to consider adjusting those levels on the basis of security conditions on the ground and implementation of priority measures by the government of South Sudan and all relevant actors. Xinhua