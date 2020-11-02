Geingob Congratulates Tanzanian President John Magufuli.

Windhoek, Nov 2-President Geingob extends warm felicitations to President John Magufuli on his re-election as President of the United Republic of Tanzania following General Elections held on 28 October 2020.



In his message of felicitations, President Geingob says:

“I wish to congratulate my Dear Brother, President John Pombe Magufuli on his re-election as President of the United Republic of Tanzania. I also congratulate Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi for winning the elections in Zanzibar. Tanzania was a dependable frontline state of our liberation movement during our fight for freedom. We have since independence consolidated our partnership to respond to changing

demands of our people. I look forward to working with President Magufuli

as we harness opportunities for the shared prosperity of our people, the

development of our sister countries and the entire SADC region.”



President Magufuli is the fifth President of the United Republic of Tanzania and was re-elected for a second five-year term.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info